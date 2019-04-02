Don Mitchell Thrower, Sr.



Stonewall, LA - Funeral services for Don Mitchell Thrower, Sr., 75, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with his son, Rev. Mitchell Thrower, officiating. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Don was born December 25, 1943 in Holly Ridge, LA and went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019. He enjoyed being outside and mowing grass. Don loved his grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Elvie Thrower; brothers, Mack and Al Thrower; and great-grandson, Noah Pourteau. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Carroll Thrower; sons, Mitch Thrower and wife Diane, Rusty Pourteau and wife Dawn, and Michael Pourteau and wife Anne; daughters, Cristie Hosea and husband Kevin and Michele Pourteau; sisters, Hilda Williams and Gay Brown; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Honoring Don as pallbearers will be Konner Thrower, Peyton Pourteau, Kevin Hosea, Dillan Hosea, Jacob Hosea, and Tyler Pourteau.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Ochsner LSU Health Center. The family would also like to extend appreciation to Don and Linda Pourteau for their care and support.