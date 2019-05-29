|
Don Ray McMahen
Magnolia, AR - Don Ray McMahen, 87, of Magnolia, Arkansas was born January 18, 1932, and passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
He was born in Columbia County to Rondo and Olive Catching McMahen. He attended Walkerville and Emerson schools and was an excellent basketball player. After he graduated from high school in 1950, he was awarded a basketball scholarship to Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1954 and later completed his master's degree in school administration. Upon graduation in 1954, he served the next two years in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he returned home to Arkansas where he began his career in education by becoming a men's and women's basketball coach and teacher at Dierks and later at Emerson schools. In 1967, he joined the faculty at Magnolia High School and subsequently became a part of the administrative staff retiring as District Superintendent in 1996. McMahen had numerous personal and professional accomplishments including being named Columbia County Citizen of the Year in 1994. Aside from his work in education, he enjoyed spending time with his family and working on his cattle and timber farm into his 80s.
McMahen was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Lahoma Matthews. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary; two sons Max (Michelle) of Shreveport, LA, and Monty of Arlington, TX; daughter Staci Zeagler (Jeff) of Shreveport, LA; and five grandchildren: Coulter, Mary Elizabeth, and Morgan McMahen, and Olivia and Reed Zeagler. He is also survived by a sister Ila Faye Aldridge of Pahrump, NV, his sister-in-law Margie Kostopulos of Hot Springs, AR, and nieces and nephews.
A visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 5 to 7pm at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service officiated by Charles Law and Joe Carlton will be held at Lewis Funeral Home on Friday, May 31 at 2pm. Burial will follow Hephzibah Cemetery in Columbia County between Emerson and Walkerville.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staffs of Wentworth Place and Lifetouch Hospice for their care. Our deepest gratitude is given to caregivers Patsy Baker, Tina Hicks and Charlotte Reliford for their compassion and competence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at or a church or .
Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019