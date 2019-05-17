|
Don Thomas McCoy
- - Don Thomas McCoy was born in Coushatta, Louisiana on April 25, 1939 and went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. He graduated from Fair Park High School in 1957. In 1960 he began a 41-year career at KCS Railroad. He loved to hunt and bowl and bowled his first perfect game in 1974 and his last in 2003. He was inducted into the NWLA USBC Hall of Fame in 2000. Don was preceded in death by his Mother Neva Hicks McCoy and his father Claude Watts McCoy and is survived by his two children Don Thomas McCoy II and Sandy McCoy Lancaster and husband Chad, grand children Macy Lang and husband Josh, Anna Gaudin, Clair Gaudin and Garrett Lancaster, great grand children Aria, Stormi and Asher. He was also survived by five siblings, Nancy Sullivan and husband Leland, Charlie McCoy and wife Kathleen, Louise Jones and husband Don, Lorraine Brummett and husband Gary, and Doug McCoy and wife Sue and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a memorial service at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 17, 2019