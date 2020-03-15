|
Donald Alan Weathersby
Bossier City - Donald Alan Weathersby was born August 20, 1947 in Shreveport, LA, his parents were Mary Frances Guisinger and Houston Truman Weathersby. He went to be with his Lord March 14, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.
Mr. Weathersby was a 1965 graduate of Bossier High School. He was a realtor before starting his own business, Specialized Sports which he operated for 30 years He was the head coach for the American Legion Baseball and also a professional billards player. Mr. Weathersby was a member of Airline Baptist Church and the Chairman of Bossier High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. He was also a member of The Civil War Round Table.
Mr. Weathersby was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bobby Patrick. He is survived by his wife Jean Weathersby, sons, Donald Alan Weathersby II and Wesley Weathersby and wife Randi, daughter, Christy Yoder and husband Travis, grandchildren, Miranda Weathersby, Garrett Weathersby, Parker Yoder and True Yoder, other relatives and many friends.
A service celebrating the life of Donald Alan Weathersby will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 3:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Harrell Shelton. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Airline Baptist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020