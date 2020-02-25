|
Donald Arthur Russell
Shreveport - Gentleman, Scholar, Bookseller, Churchman. Don was born in Wellington, New Zealand, 28 September 1934, the son of Arthur and Margaret Russell and the oldest of four brothers. He grew up in Christchurch, New Zealand, and was educated there at Christ's College and at Lincoln College of the University of Canterbury. He took a degree in Agriculture and worked at the South Canterbury Catchment Board studying water flow and utilization. In 1960 he came to the USA and studied at Purdue University, earning MS and PhD degrees in Soil Physics.
He worked for the USDA in Florence, SC, and later he taught in the Agriculture faculty of the University of Georgia. There he met his wife, Shreveport native Beth Gibbs, and they married in 1970 at the Episcopal Student Center in Athens, GA. In 1971 they emigrated to Rhodesia, where Don was a Lecturer in Soil Physics at the University of Rhodesia. In 1976 they moved to South Africa, where he taught at the University of Fort Hare and later went to Pretoria, South Africa, where he was a Senior Researcher at the Soils and Irrigation Research Institute.
They returned to Shreveport in 1990 to look after Beth's father, Byron B. Gibbs, and opened a bookstore specializing in used and rare books: BOOKS - D & B Russell. That business continues today as Russell-Trichel Books.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Andrew Russell and John Russell. He is survived by his wife, Beth Gibbs Russell, his brother David Russell and wife Virginia, nieces Katy Russell, Erin Gibbs Rydberg, and Amy Gibbs, and nephew Benjamin Russell.
Funeral service will be Saturday February 29 at All Saints' Anglican Church. Don was a charter member of that parish and served 5 years as Senior Warden. No flowers please, but the family would welcome memorial donations to All Saints' Church, 9051 Youree Drive, 71115, in Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020