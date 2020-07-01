Donald Davis Bamburg
Shreveport - Donald Davis Bamburg, 88, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice, the Pickens Center, in Dallas, Texas as a result of complications following a fall at his home in Shreveport on January 18, 2020. A private service honoring Don's life was on June 12, 2020 at his childhood church, Liberty Baptist Church in Martin, Louisiana, and a private burial followed at Liberty Cemetery. His pastor and friend, Dr. Pat Day, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, officiated.
Don was born on February 15, 1932 in Martin, Louisiana, the fifth generation of his family to live there, and grew up on his family's farm, which remains in his family. He was a resident of Shreveport for 63 years.
After graduating from Martin High School in 1950, Don earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern in 1954. That year, he was inducted into the United States Army, serving in Korea until returning home to Louisiana in 1956. Following his father's career path as an insurance agent, Don immediately began what would ultimately be a 45-year career in the insurance industry. After a year in sales, he went to work for The Travelers Insurance Company, swiftly being groomed for a managerial position.
In 1957, Don married the love of his life and best friend, Mary Alice Jowers, who was his devoted, inseparable companion for nearly 57 years, until she passed away on April 30, 2014. He and Mary are now together again eternally in the kingdom of Heaven. Don and Mary welcomed their beloved only child, Don Melton Bamburg in 1960. Family was always far more important than his career, however, Don quickly advanced at The Travelers, and when promoted to District Manager in 1972, was the youngest employee in the history of The Travelers to attain that position. In subsequent years he was offered multiple promotions, which required transfers to far bigger cities in other states, but each time Don declined so he and his family could remain close to their extended family.
During the early 1970s, Don and Mary pursued a mutual interest when they thoughtfully implemented a business plan in real estate investments, which eventually included improved commercial and residential properties, land, timberland, and oil and gas. That enterprise became a career passion for both of them, one which together they steadily grew over the decades, and later named Bamburg Properties, L.L.C. Don successfully juggled his career with The Travelers, his and Mary's investment interests, and especially family life, with tremendous ease. In 1992, Don retired from The Travelers, and three days later went to work as manager for the Texas-based MGA Insurance Company for seven years, serving as Chairperson of the Pennsylvania Commercial Audit Subcommittee, Chairperson of the West Virginia Governing Committee, and on the Audit Subcommittee of Louisiana. The last few years of his career in insurance, Don worked as an independent consultant, traveling extensively - over 50 airline flights in a year. After he officially retired from the insurance industry in 2002, Don and Mary concentrated on further growing the family business, spending much time with their extended family, and traveling regularly, a pastime they had been enjoying for decades with family and friends. Following Mary's passing, and till the day before his sudden fall, Don remained closely involved with his extended family and friends, and was an extremely active and integral partner for Bamburg Properties, L.L.C., working daily alongside his son, who became engaged in the business 10 years prior.
Don was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Mary, his parents, Lemuel Melton and Julia Elouise Adkins Bamburg, and his sisters Joy Hunter Faucett and Evelyn Hunter Nelson. He is survived by his son, Don Melton Bamburg, his sister Leola Elouise Loftin, brother John Perry Bamburg, his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and first cousins, all of whom he loved dearly.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Shreveport, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the charity of your choice
Sincere gratitude is expressed to Dr. Carl Rhoads, for his years of friendship and fellowship, and to the compassionate staff of Faith Presbyterian Hospice and Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas.