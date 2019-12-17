|
Donald Frederick Wiegel, Jr.
Shreveport - Don F. Wiegel, Jr., 72, a longtime resident of Shreveport, passed away on December 16, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, from 9 until 10 am in the parlor of Broadmoor Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 10 am in the sanctuary. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Tom Harrison. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave.
Don was born March 17, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio and was the son of the late, Don F. Wiegel, Sr. and Frances Kizer Wiegel. Don's early years were spent growing up around Ohio State University where his father was an active faculty member. At the age of five, Don became a lifelong resident of Shreveport when his father accepted the position as Personnel Director of the City of Shreveport.
Don received his education from C.E. Byrd High School and The University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL), where he was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In his youth and teenage years, Don was already an accomplished musician, playing piano and guitar. His music was always with him. He loved to perform and passed on his musical talents to his daughter, Christine. He told her it was a second language that she would enjoy and cherish for a lifetime.
Don was a pioneer in early Television as an employee of KTBS-TV for 40 years. Starting as an announcer and on-air talent, he served most of his years as Director of Creative Services for the ABC affiliate. It was while working on a project for KTBS that he met and married the love of his life, Teresa. He and Teresa loved traveling with ABC and continued their travels after his retirement. Don's faith was very strong, and he and Teresa loved their time at Broadmoor Baptist Church. After the loss of Teresa, Don became a co-leader for GriefShare, a grief recovery support group through the Counseling Center of BBC. He also spent many hours as a volunteer for other local groups.
Don never met a stranger and enjoyed life to the fullest, finding fun in everything he did. He loved to cook and prepared almost all of the family meals. He also loved his music, art, photography, boating, travel and time spent with his family and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his beloved wife. He is survived by his daughter, Christine Wiegel McCrary and her husband, Mason, of McKinney, TX; his cousins, Buff (Carleen) and Lynn (Beth) Kizer, of Fort Worth, TX; and mother-in-law, Trudie Anderson, of Baton Rouge, LA.
Pallbearers will be Buff Kizer, Dr. Lawson Kile, Brian Camp, Keenan Kelly, Jason Bell, and Evan McCrary.
The family would like to extend specials thanks to the caregivers and friends that brought laughter and joy to Don during these past few months, especially his sister-in-law, Donna Camp.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the BBC High School Choir Scholarship, The Pennell Counseling Center at BBC or Broadmoor Baptist Church General Fund. Checks payable to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105, or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019