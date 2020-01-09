|
Donald (Dick) Fullilove
Shreveport - Donald Richard (Dick) Fullilove, 79, of Shreveport, LA, passed away on January 7, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day.
Dick was born in Dallas, Texas on August 17, 1940 and was raised in Shreveport, LA. He graduated from Byrd High School. He attended Tyler Jr. College in Tyler, Texas and Centenary College in Shreveport and completed accounting studies from International Accounts Society in Chicago, Illinois. He also graduated from and later taught at Spencer Draughon Business College in Shreveport where he met his wife, Carol.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Carol Munden Fullilove, his daughter Holly Fullilove McLemore, his parents William Crawford Fullilove, Jr. and Selma (Sis) Allison Fullilove, his sister Barbara Fullilove Bush, and his in-laws Ronald and Rosie Munden.
He is survived by his daughter Kim Fullilove Foret and husband David, granddaughters Ashleigh FitzGerald Sherman and husband Neil, Caitlin FitzGerald, Hannah FitzGerald and Morgan Price Ritter and husband Paul.
In 1962, Dick started his long and successful career at Arkla Gas as a Clerk in the Gas Measurement Department and retired in 1993 as Assistant Vice President Administration for Arkla Energy Marketing Company.
From 2005 until 2016, Dick volunteered as a handyman through the First United Methodist Church serving the senior members of the Church in their homes. For these services, the Church awarded him the Steadfast Servant Award.
He was also involved in civic endeavors including the Shreveport Jaycees, Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troops, Board of Directors of Town South Swim & Tennis Club and Board of Directors and President of Town South Homes Association. He was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020