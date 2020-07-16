1/1
Donald Julian Zadeck
Donald Julian Zadeck

Shreveport - Donald Julian Zadeck, 92, born September 12, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away in his home on July 15, 2020. Donald and his parents, Dorothy Glatstein and Samuel Edward Zadeck moved to Shreveport in 1933, where he resided until the time of his death. Donald and his loving wife and best friend, Frances Katzenstein Zadeck were married on November 22, 1951. They had three children; Donald, Jr. passed away September 9, 1995. Donald's surviving children are his daughter, Julie of Shreveport, and his son, Frank Kenneth, his wife, Lisa Weiss and their daughter, his grandchild and love of his life, Rebecca Helen, all of New York.

Donald attended Creswell School, graduated from C. E. Byrd High School and Centenary College of Louisiana. He then entered the Army Air Force, serving in the Philippines and Japan following World War II. After his discharge, he attended Louisiana State University Law School in Baton Rouge, where he served on the Louisiana Law Review. At the time of his death, Donald had retired as President from Zadeck Energy Group, Inc., which he founded.

During his life, Donald enjoyed community involvement, giving a great deal of time to civic endeavors. He served as President of B'Nai Zion Congregation, (1970-73); Chairman of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, (1977); Chairman of the Board of Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) - (1978-79); President of Committee of 100, (1980-81); Member of the State of Louisiana Board of Regents, (1981-86) and Member of the Shreveport Fire and Police Civil Service Board, (1989-98); serving as Chairman, (1990-98). He was honored to be asked by Dr. Ike Muslow to be the first Chairman of the LSU Health Shreveport Foundation and served in that capacity from 1997 to 2008. Donald was also the recipient of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce "Business Leader of the Year Award", (1980) and the recipient of the "Mr. Shreveport Award", (1981).

A special thanks goes to our amazing doctors, devoted care givers and our dear friends for their support and kindness during the past few months and throughout his lifetime.

Donald was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to programs special to Donald at LSU Health Shreveport, which are the Mindful of Our Mission or the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center at LSU Health Shreveport Foundation, 920 Pierremont Road #506, Shreveport, Louisiana 71106.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
