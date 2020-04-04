|
|
Donald Phillips
Shreveport - Donald E. Phillips (born August 16, 1935) of Bossier City, Louisiana, took his last breath in the early morning of Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Coushatta, Louisiana to Wilburn and Ollie Mae Phillips. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Adams.
Dedicated to serving his country, Donald was a member of the U.S. Navy and retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In addition to his military service, he was also retired from a career in the insurance claims adjustment industry and returned to school later in life to complete a degree program at Louisiana State University in Shreveport.
Donald also known as "Don," "Duck," "Dad," and very proudly as "Papaw." He was an avid LSU football fan and loved attending games as often as possible. When he wasn't watching LSU football, you could find him at the games of any sport his great-grandson, Dustin, was playing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Driver Phillips; son, Mike Phillips; daughter, Peggy Williams; daughter, Rene Phillips Taggart and husband, Tom; brother, Dale G. Phillips and wife, Lee; brother, Dr. Larry Phillips and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Jonathan Phillips and wife, Jennifer, Mark Williams, and Brayden Taggart and wife, Karlea; great-grandchildren, Dustin Phillips, Brandon Phillips, Corbin Butler, Ava Butler, Allie Williams, Eli Williams, Bryce Taggart, Ryder Taggart, and Ellie Taggart; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank the caretakers and entire staff at Chateaus of Montclair where Donald was a resident for the past three years with special recognition to Willie May and Lorraine for going above and beyond just being his caretakers and becoming friends that Donald held close to his heart.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private burial will be at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Family and friends may visit Rose-Neath.com and offer condolences.
In memorial of Donald, his family request that memorial donations be made to the Veterans .
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020