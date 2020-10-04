Donald Scott Brian, M.D.
Shreveport - Donald Scott Brian, M.D., 72, devoted husband, loving father and amazing "Pops," entered God's loving arms on October 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle with a variant of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Dr. Brian was born to Dr. and Mrs. Bruce Odell Brian in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, on November 6, 1947. The oldest of three children, he attended Gladewater (Texas) High School prior to graduating from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville prior to graduating from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport. He then served as an intern at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas, before completing an orthopedic surgery residency at the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. He subsequently worked as an orthopedic surgeon at Bossier Orthopedics and Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center. Don was known for his kindness, compassion and gentle spirit. He was loved by his patients and all others who knew him.
One of Don's greatest passions involved his annual medical missionary trips to St. Ann's Bay Hospital in Jamaica. While there, he partnered with Donna, his wife and nurse, to lead multidisciplinary teams that provided much needed medical treatment to the Jamaican people. He was passionate about sharing his time and talents with others, yet always humble and with a focus on caring for those in need. Don otherwise loved spending time with his family and cherished trips with his wife, children, grandchildren (his pride and joy), and in-laws, whether on ski trips to Colorado, vacations to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, or beach trips to Destin, Florida, and Orange Beach, Alabama. He also loved watching Razorback football with his family. Additionally, Don was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Shreveport.
Preceding Dr. Brian in death are his parents, Hazel and Dr. Bruce Brian and his in-laws, Patricia and Fickert Newberg. Left to cherish his memory are his wonderful and dedicated wife, Donna Newberg Brian; his two daughters and their husbands, Heather and Dr. Christopher Miller of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Gretchen and Timothy Cascio of Shreveport; his six grandchildren, Madison, Jordan, and Emily Rainer of Shreveport, and Peyton, Hadley, and Bella Miller of Bentonville; his two brothers and sister-in-law, Steve and Kim Brian of Shreveport, and Glen Brian of Savannah, Georgia; and his four sisters-in-law and their spouses, Debbie and Frank Pilcher of West Monroe, Louisiana, Marilyn and Dr. Boyd Padgett of Woodworth, Louisiana, Sharon and Raymond Regard of Shreveport, and Pamela Newberg and Ed Raesz of McKinney, Texas.
Honoring Don as pallbearers are grandsons Peyton Miller and Jordan Rainer, and nephews Morgan Brian, Christopher Brian, Ryan Booth, Matthew Padgett, Austin Pilcher, Taylor Pilcher, and Connor Regard.
The Brian family would like to express their deepest and most sincere appreciation to their friends, Dr. Pat Day, and all of the physicians, nurses and other healthcare providers who cared for Don throughout his lengthy illness. The frequent prayers and the overall compassion, love, and support demonstrated by so many over the past several years have been a tremendous blessing to the family.
Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church (500 Common Street in Shreveport) on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day. Interment will then follow at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home at 601 US-80 East in Haughton, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Missions at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport or the charity of the donor's choice
.