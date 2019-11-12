|
Donald "Don" Wayne Williamson
Shreveport, LA - Donald "Don" Wayne Williamson passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Frost Chapel First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. The service will be officiated by Dr. Jeff Raines. Burial will follow in Evans-Richie Cemetery, Vivian, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.
Donald "Don" Wayne Williamson was born October 5, 1927 in Vivian, Louisiana to Earl Guyton and Mamie Greer Williamson, Sr. He grew up in Vivian, Louisiana and attended Centenary College of Louisiana. After the Korean War, Don returned home to Vivian where he began his career in retail drug, furniture, and real estate development. As his business expanded, he moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where he, his wife, and family owned Designer Showroom.
Don was active in church serving as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on numerous committees at First Baptist Church Vivian, Willow Point Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Shreveport. He was also active in Vivian's community affairs as a 32nd degree Mason, member of the Vivian Lodge 38 and past President of the Vivian Lions Club. In 1958, he was elected to the Caddo Parish School Board where he served as President and member for 10 years. In 1968, he was elected to the Louisiana House of Representative and in 1972 to the Louisiana State Senate, serving for eight years. Don was a "people person" who loved the Lord and enjoyed his public service.
He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Norma Jean Herring; brothers, Earl Williamson, Jr. and wife, Alice, James Williamson and wife, Helen and David Williamson and brother-in-law, Delbert Bright.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Williamson Paschall and husband, John and their children, Billy Rowe and Emily Rowe; sons, Guy Williamson and wife, Pam and their children Cliff Williamson and Deen Williamson, Randy Williamson and wife, Gayle and their children, Parker Williamson and Christopher Hallman and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Bright; brothers, Clayton Williamson and wife Nette, and Ted Williamson and wife, Connie; sister-in-law, Nancy Williamson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honoring Don as pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephews. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Boswell, Clovis Burch, Henry Cantrell, Anette Dean, Dr. Dick Drummond, Dr. Jerry Drummond, Buck Fulco, Dr. H. T. Garner, Don Hathaway, John Odom, Bill Parker, Larry Renfro, Ernie Roberson, Ted Roberts, Ursula Weaver and Judge Tom Williams.
ln lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Missionary Missions at First Baptist Church of Shreveport, 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71106.
"Let me live in the house by the side of the road…and be a friend to man."
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019