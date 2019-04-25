|
|
Donald Williams
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Donald Williams, 63, will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday April 27th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Round Grove Cemetery, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Dr. Gary Johnson. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath's Marshall St. Chapel.
For the complete obituary visit www.rose-neath.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019