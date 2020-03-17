|
Donie B. Bickham Porta
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donie B. Bickham Porta, a lifelong resident of Shreveport, Louisiana. "Baby", "Aunt Babe", or "Mamaw" as she was known by those who knew and loved her, was born on March 8, 1917 and passed from this world at home on March 15, 2020 at the age of 103. Graveside services will be at Forest Park West Cemetery with Rikard (Rik) Bailey officiating. In view of the current corona virus pandemic, friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be planned for a later date.
Baby is preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Berna Porta and daughter, Patsy Ann Thomas. She is survived by: daughter, Glenda Melton-May and husband Jim, and son Steve Alan Porta; 5 grandchildren: Stacy Kreil (Jeffrey) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Cynthia Dunn (Kevin) of Keithville, Bradford Thomas and Kelly Melton of Shreveport, and Cory Melton (Ali Dee) of Tolar, Tx. 5 great grandchildren: Alexandra Kreil, Hilton Kreil, Marshall Dunn, Aspen Thomas, and Pecos Melton; and Ellie, her loyal canine "support".
Baby worked as an LPN at Schumpert Hospital for 20 years, inspiring a long line of nurses within the family. A lifelong member of the First Seventh Day Adventist Church of Shreveport, she displayed a beautiful childlike faith and amazing resilience and fortitude in her 13 yr battle against Alzheimer's.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to caregiver Celeste Ramsey, Dr. Alan Borne, Dr. Jack Ferrell, AmediSys Hospice staff: Dr. Richard Sipes, Mark Baxter and Amanda Lindberg. Honoring her as pallbearers are: Cory Melton, Kevin Dunn, Robert Morris, Guy Bickham, Bruce Bickham, and Rick Morris.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020