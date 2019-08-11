|
|
Donna Elaine Warren Hill
Shreveport, LA - Donna Elaine Warren Hill passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Willis-Knighton South in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mrs. Hill was born May 31, 1937 in Glendale, California to Ira Mur Warren, Jr. and Rita Elaine Keeley Warren.
She married Jimmie Hill on August 25, 1956 in Canoga Park, California. Donna was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Donna moved to Shreveport in 2012 where she lived with her daughter, Jennie and son-in law, John, until 2015 when her dementia progressed and she moved to Live Oak Health Center. Before moving to Shreveport, Donna lived in Nacogdoches, Texas where she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was in the Ladies Guild, sang in the choir, taught ESL classes, was a 4-H mom, Girl Scout leader and band mom. Donna enjoyed many jobs which included teaching at Tanglewood Early Learning Center, managing a Jack-in-the-Box and driving a semi-truck with her husband, Jimmie, which afforded her the opportunity to travel the U.S.
Donna was a poet, always signing her poems with "Given to the Plodding Poet". She said the poetry came through her from God. Donna was a beautiful soul who loved unconditionally. Her long-time friend, Julie Gaylord, said "She was always THERE for you - listening and offering unconditional love. Lucky us!"
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie; son, Mitchell Hill and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Rose and Jennie Hill and husband, John; grandchildren, Ashton Rose and wife, Erin, Anthonie Rose and wife, Ashleigh, Shadden Brown and husband, Zack and Sutter Hill; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Rose, Carrick Rose, Ember Rose, Orin Rose, Rowan Rose, Shyloh Rose, Kairi Rose, Keeley Brown, Marshall Brown, Kenna Brown, Kamdyn Brown and Crawford Brown.
To the angels of mercy working in the East Wing of Live Oak Health Center, we cannot thank you enough for the wonderful care you gave our mother. The family will have a private celebration of life.
"Please help me go, hold my hand but not to hold me here,
Say a prayer, that you love me, and tell me goodbye my dear."
Given to the Plodding Poet 2011
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 11, 2019