|
|
Donna Louise Gunter Funk
- - Mrs. Donna Louise Gunter Funk, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born and raised in Clay County, Kansas, and later attended nursing school in Concordia, KS.
Mrs. Funk was a 59 year resident of Shreveport, and an active member of the North Highlands United Methodist Church. A nurse for 40 years, she spent 25 of those years at Highland Hospital as a recovery room nurse and supervisor retiring in 1988. In 2013, she and husband Robert moved to Lakeview at Josey Ranch, in Carrollton, TX.
Beloved wife of her husband of 63 years, Robert Calvin Funk, who preceded her in death (2015). She is survived by her son Stuart D. Funk and wife Cheryl Ingerson-Funk; her daughter Janet F. LaCaze and husband, Paul H. LaCaze; four granchildren, Meghan A. Funk, Laura N. Funk, Julia A. LaCaze and John C. LaCaze: and her sister, Freda Binder (95). Devoted to family and friends, she was an enthusiastic golfer, an avid gardener, and dedicated crossword puzzle solver.
A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, at Lakeview at Josey Ranch. Being a nurse and interested in teaching others, even after death, she donated her body to UT Southwestern Medical School.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , or another .
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 14, 2019