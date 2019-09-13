Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
425 McCormick St.
Bossier City, LA
View Map
Dora Porras Guerrero


1925 - 2019
Dora Porras Guerrero Obituary
Dora Porras Guerrero

Bossier City, LA - A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Dora Porras Guerrero, age 94, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick St., Bossier City, LA 71111. Celebrating the mass will be Father Fidel Mondragon. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA. Visitation will be at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 starting at 5 PM and concluding with a rosary at 7 PM.

Dora went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She passed peacefully with her large family surrounding her. Dora had been an active member in the Ladies Auxiliary and Altar Society. She was a loving and dedicated mother who loved to watch football and play Bingo. She loved to cook and make sure everyone left full and happy. Her favorite saying was "Panza llena y corazón contento" ("Full stomach and a happy heart.")

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesus Porras of Big Spring, TX; her husband, Benito S. Guerrero; and one son Thomas Guerrero.

She is survived by three sons, Benito Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Baton Rouge, LA, Michael Guerrero and wife, Loraine and Paul Guerrero of Baton Rouge, LA; four daughters, Anita Montanez of Fort Worth, TX, Beatrice Feducia and husband Danny, Patricia Sambrano and husband Frank, and Barbara Allen and husband Chris; also 23 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Mason Guerrero, Danny Porras, Jon-Mikl Miller, Brett Allen, Michael Porras, and Chris Gorbet. Taylor Guerrero and Franky Davis will serve as alternate pallbearers for the service.

The family of Dora Guerrero would like to thank Willis Knighton Bossier and Intensive Specialty Hospital nurses and staff for their patient, kind and compassionate care of our beloved mother. Special thanks goes out to Dr. Shah, Dr. Eaves, Dr. Nathan, NW Nephrology and the Ark-La-Tex Home Health staff (Christy, Kim, Kathy and Deborah)
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019
