Doris AlexanderShreveport - Mrs. Doris E. Alexander, 89, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20th at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Ronney Joe Webb of First Baptist Church of Shreveport. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.Mrs. Alexander was a native of Jonesville, LA and a resident of Shreveport, LA for seventy years. She was a member of First Baptist Church and Highland Baptist Church. She retired from Bookkeeping at Kalmbach-Burkett Feeds and Mill. She loved her church and family, and enjoyed sewing and cooking.Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her Husband, John H. Alexander; daughter, Betty E. Johnston; parents, Lin and Arzella Chevallier; brothers, J.D., Travis, Vernon, and Hershel Chevallier. She is survived by her son Robert Alexander; four grandchildren, Kimberly Fredrick, Michael Johnston, Susan Alexander, and Brooke Alexander; five great-grandchildren, Kyndall and Kynzie Fredrick, Peyton Garabedian, and Emesald and Shepard Alexander; and one sister, Johnnie Stinson.Pallbearers will be Harlan Alexander ,Scott Alexander, Kevin Alexander, Grant Alexander, David Johnston, Michael Johnston, and Chad Fredrick.The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to First Baptist Church of Shreveport.The family would like to express their appreciation to First Baptist Church and the staff of Arbor Grace of Kilgore, TX.