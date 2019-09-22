|
Doris "Doe" Lee Grass
Shreveport, LA - A memorial service for Doris "Doe" Grass will be held at the VA Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clarke Road, Keithville, LA 71047 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Doris "Doe" Lee Grass was born July 5, 1934 in Cyril, Oklahoma to parents, Harold M. and Lola Mae Davis Baker and passed away September 19, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Doe was a psychiatric nurse at Mendocino State Hospital in California for many years before marrying her husband, Jerry in 1964. She then traveled with her husband as a military wife, serving others wherever they went. She loved to paint and teach art classes. She organized many different clubs such as the Ladies Coffee at the Oaks, the first Friends of Lake Cherokee and a lake beautification club and numerous other endeavors of service.
Doe is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Grass; son, Rick Jones and wife Treva of Orlando, Florida; Daughter, Sharon Hines and husband, Byron of Bossier City; brother, David Baker of Oroville, California; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
