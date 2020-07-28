Doris Murphree Wedgeworth
Shreveport - Doris Murphree Wedgeworth passed away on July 28, 2020, as a result of too many years. Doris was born on February 15, 1926, in Shelby, Mississippi, the ninth of ten children of Albert Daniel and Verna Bloodworth Murphree. Always the extrovert, Doris bolted from the Delta to attend LSU in Baton Rouge where she became a life-long member of the Chi Omega Fraternity and met the love of her life.
Her cherished husband of 64 Years, A. L Wedgeworth, Jr., M.D., and her infant daughter, Linda Jane Wedgeworth, as well as her parents and her nine siblings, predeceased Doris. She is survived by: her son, Lang Wedgeworth and wife, Celeste St. Martin Wedgeworth of Shreveport; daughter, Anne Wedgeworth Capstick and her husband, Jerry Capstick of Plano, TX; four grandchildren, Alexis Wedgeworth of Shreveport, Mary Capstick Story (Matt) of Dallas, TX, Langford Wedgeworth (Kim) of Eagle, CO, and Jane Capstick Jones (Adam) of Plano, TX; five great grandchildren, Brooks and Addison Wedgeworth, Wyatt Story and Logan, and Taylor Jones; and numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives.
Aside from her family Doris' principal passion was people, all people. She was a gracious, gregarious hostess to all she met, always holding court at her home. Doris perfected the now vanishing skill of conversation, knowing the key was always asking questions about, and more importantly, attentively listening to, the responses of those with whom she "visited". She found people interesting. For Doris texting, emails and social media were an anathema.
Many of Doris' friendships stemmed from the "Sewing Bee" formed in the early 1950's by 20+ women who would meet periodically, not to sew, but to keep up with what was going on in their community. Few know this, but the Sewing Bee when fueled by Doris' daily morning telephone briefings with JoAnne, Martha, Mary, Mary Lane, Betsy, and others, was a more personal precursor to Facebook.
The family thanks the staff at the Pelican House at the Village Health Care at the Glen for their care for Doris over the last several years. If desired, a memorial in Doris' name may be sent to The Glen Retirement System (Employee Benefit Fund), 403 E. Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, LA 71115 or a charity of your choice
.
In light of the current COVID unpleasantness and out of concern for all those Doris loved, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 10:00 A.M, at the Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport. In remembrance of Doris, please call a loved one or a friend and "visit". That will help.