Doris RobinsonShreveport - Graveside services for Doris Robinson, 84, of Keithville, will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery with Rev. Gary Robinson officiating. Friends may visit prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA.Doris, the daughter of Wesley and Clodie Lavespere, was born April 16, 1936 in Olla, LA and passed away Wedneseday, July 29, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 64 years, Gale Robinson. Left to cherish Doris's memory is her son, Gary Robinson and wife, Erika; her grandchildren, Hailey Robinson, Caleb Robinson, Jadon Robinson and Keira Robinson, and her sisters, Shirley Johnson and Dianne Jarosek and their families.Doris was raised in the community of Summerville, near Jena, LA and attended Jena High School and Northwestern State University. She was a kindergarten teacher at Grawood Christian School and The Aslan Learning Center, and also taught private piano lessons.She enjoyed a variety of crafts, bird watching, her cats, and spending time with her close family in the Keithville area. She was a long-time member of Grawood Baptist Church.