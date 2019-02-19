Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Doris Sutton Williams, 87, will be held at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with Reverend Dennis Sims officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Interment will follow services at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery.

Doris was born on May 5, 1931 in Cameron, Texas to Earl Erwin Sutton and Freda Templin Sutton and passed away on February 16, 2019.

Doris was preceded by her parents; brothers, Earl Sutton, Jack Sutton, Johnny Mack and Jerry "Butch" David and sister, Mary Anderson. Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her husband of 70 years, O.B. Williams; daughters, Patti Williams, Marilyn Callaway, Terri Price-Buell (Bob) and Jeanne Morton (Gary); grandchildren, Kimberly Callaway, Jen McDermott, Mackenzie Price-Shaw, Katie O'Rear, Barry Hand, Olivia Price and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Dr. Charles E. Sutton (Carole) and Bob Sutton, Sr. (Jeanette) and her sisters, Jan Rosett (Jim) and Ginger Williamson (Walter).

Honoring Doris as pallbearers will be Dave Anderson, Bob Buell, Paul Crifasi, Chad Ethridge, Barry Hand, Gary Morton, Daniel O'Rear and Jimmy Snead.

Family would like to give a special thanks to Elite Health Services and Hospice of Shreveport-Bossier for their wonderful care of our wife and mother during her last few weeks. An extra special thank you goes to a most wonderful sister-in-law, sister, and aunt, Helen Jane Ethridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, LA , Ellerbe Baptist Church or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
