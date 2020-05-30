Doris Thames LearShreveport - A life celebration in honor of Doris Thames Lear will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel. Dr. Murry Hodge will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1:00 pm with services immediately following.Doris, "Pete" to her family, was born December 7, 1939 in Columbia, LA, the daughter of Roy and Ruth Jeter Thames. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, James "Jim" Lear and her sisters, Sue Thames and Clarice Garner.Doris and her husband Jim worked together in their business "Lear Bookkeeping" for over thirty years. She was an avid homemaker and loved playing cards weekly with her friends.She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Davis (Scott) and Paige Brossette (Sherwin); sister, Nelda Jean Terry (Bob); brother, William "Buck" Thames (Sandra); grandchildren, Dominic Davis, Madison Davis and Sarah Brossette and numerous nieces and nephews.Doris was an active member of Summer Grove Baptist Church and loved the fellowship that she had with her many friends there.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summer Grove Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund, 8924 Jewella Ave., Shreveport, LA 71118.