Minden - Mrs. Dorothy Addison Cox was born June 10, 1928 in Leton, Louisiana to I.T. and Alline Lee Addison and passed from this life on March 3, 2020 at her residence in Minden, Louisiana following a short illness.

She was reared in Leton, Louisiana and moved to Cotton Valley, Louisiana for a short while before she and O.D. moved to Minden and became life-long residents. During her time in Minden, Mrs. Cox was active in the Young Women's Service Club, First Baptist Church Choir, and in her latter years was a member of Mrs. Barbara Bryans Adult II Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, O.D. (Orville) Cox; three brothers; son Fred Cox and daughter-in-law Sally Pace Cox.

She is survived by her sons, Philip Cox and wife Renee, Judge Jeff Cox and wife Susan; grandchildren, Stacey, Dwain Cox, Brandon Cox, Gabrielle Cox and Stephen Cox; three great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all of those who befriended and cared for Mrs. Cox after the death of her husband.

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Cox at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Brother Leland Crawford and Brother Steve Gilley officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Dwain Cox, Brandon Cox, Stephen Cox, Jerry Thomas, Gene Jones, Col. Carl Thompson, Butch Ruple, and Alan Watkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Minden Building Fund, 301 Pennsylvania Ave., Minden, LA 71055.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
