Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City 2201 Airline Drive Bossier City , LA 71111 (318) 746-2543 Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Ann McFarlane Adams

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Dorothy Ann McFarlane Adams



Bossier City - Dorothy Ann McFarlane Adams, long-time resident of Bossier City, died on May 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by her precious family. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with her Memorial Service immediately following on Monday, May 20, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Davis Spring Cemetery in Campti, Lousiana. Her son, Rev. Scott Adams will officiate.



Dorothy was born January 5, 1931 in Orange, Texas, the only child of Winfield Scott and Helen McFarlane. Months after her birth, her family moved to Sulphur, Louisiana. She lived there until attending and graduating from LSU Baton Rouge. Moving to Houston for work, she met a handsome, dashing young Air Force pilot, Reginald W. Adams, Jr. from Minden, Louisiana. They were married from March 7, 1954 until his death July 31, 2000. She joyfully chose every day, life's highest calling, wife and mother. Her children remember her in the early hours of countless mornings, sitting in the quiet with her Bible at her knees.



Inspired by her profound faith in Jesus Christ from a young age, her purpose in life became her husband, their shared service and sacrifice in the Air Force, and her four children. The title "homemaker" is at best inadequate. Often in challenging circumstances, she made a "home" at military bases all over the world…and even surrounded by luggage and small children waiting for long hours in airports. Always submitting to the love and leadership of her husband, her life's courage made America a safer and nobler nation.



In later years she stood with her husband in his leadership at the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and as a city councilman. To her dying day, she was the head cheerleader for Bossier City.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Lt Col (ret) Reginald W. Adams, Jr. and great-grandaughter Grace Ann Taunton. She is survived by her children, Judy McMaster, Scott Adams, Melinda Taunton, Reg Adams. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom are handsome, beautiful and talented, but none of whose names are as important as the testimony of her life herein.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers, a DOD sanctioned support of mothers with children in the military, and especially those deployed. Checks can be made out to, "Blue Star Mothers" and mailed to P.O Box 373, West Monroe, LA 71294. There will also be an opportunity at the Memorial Service to give to this organization. Published in Shreveport Times from May 18 to May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries