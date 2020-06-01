Dorothy Kelly Townsend "Dot" Holladay
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dot" Kelly Townsend Holladay

Natchitoches - Dorothy "Dot" Kelly Townsend Holladay was born on August 14, 1932 in the midst of the Great Depression. The great-granddaughter of the first Judge of Red River Parish; her birth paid for with a bale of cotton. Dot passed away in the midst of a pandemic on Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Glen Retirement Center in Shreveport, Louisiana; having lived 87 years to the fullest.

Dot was preceded in death by her father and mother, John K. Kelly and Imogene M. Kelly, and former husband, William L. Townsend, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Robert B. Holladay; daughter Kim Townsend Johnson (Pat); son, William L. Townsend III (Karen); son, T. Taylor Townsend (Gina E. Goings); step-daughter Sonja Holladay Todd (Tim); and brother, Donald G. Kelly (Pat).

Grandchildren: Sarah Kathryn Johnson Mason (Shane), Margaret Sterling Johnson Harris (Matt), Elizabeth Kelly Johnson Orenbaun (Sutton), Patrick Taylor Johnson (Haley), William Clayton Townsend, Anne Kendal Townsend Zeichner (Ben), Katherine Taylor Townsend and Austin Taylor Townsend, Caroline Elizabeth Todd Denton (Stephen), and Rebecca Kathleen Todd.

Great Grandchildren: Townsend Michael and Hayes Patrick Mason; Sterling Kathryn Roy, Tucker, Sawyer and McKinley Harris; Sutton "Mac" Orenbaun III; and Lillian Taylor and Clayton Patrick Johnson; nephew, Keenan K. Kelly (Jen) and niece, Melanie Kelly Bedgood (Mike Adkins).

Dot graduated from Coushatta High School in 1950 and attended Texas Women's University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She graduated from Louisiana State University in 1954 becoming a forever Tiger fan.

She was a faithful parishioner and lector at The Minor Basilica of The Immaculate Conception Church. Her church was of utmost importance to her.

Dot was a longtime teacher at Coushatta High School. After moving to Natchitoches in 1979, Dot worked in recruiting at Northwestern State University. She was owner of The Village Ladies & Childrens Shop. Of her varied talents, her truest passion was teaching.

She was known to her students as "hard but fair." Upon learning of her passing, a former student wrote:

"She was one of my favorite people in the world. She taught me so much more than civics. She pushed me to achieve things I never dreamed were possible. She saw past my childhood and told me to rise above it - to read, learn, and love above my abilities. I was the first and only of eight children to get a college degree and no one was more proud than your mom. Through tears of sadness I write to tell you that she saved my life. Always grateful, please know you had an incredible mom."

Known affectionately as Dot or Granny, she never lost her love for learning and teaching. She and Robert travelled extensively - playing golf from Pebble Beach to Augusta to St. Andrews, fishing the flats of the Caribbean, and exploring historical sites worldwide. She was an avid bridge player and played in the St. Denis Duplicate Bridge, Precision Bridge, and Wednesday Team Bridge Clubs. She was a past President of the Natchitoches Chapter of AU, PEO.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were Patrick Taylor Johnson, Austin Taylor Townsend, William Clayton Townsend, Shane Michael Mason, James Matthew Harris, Sutton Michael Orenbaun, Jr., Dr. Sidney Benjamin Zeichner, and Dr. Robert Cary Holladay.

Graveside services for Dorothy "Dot" Kelly Townsend Holladay were held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Memory Lawn Cemetery with Father Craig Scott officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Minor Basilica of The Immaculate Conception Church in Natchitoches, LA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard St. Denis - Natchitoches
848 Keyser Ave.
Natchitoches, LA 71457
318-357-8271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sncerely,
Brenda and Richard Powell
Brenda Powell
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
Taylor and family, With deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved one.
Paula Jones
May 30, 2020
We want to express our deepest sympathy to the family for their loss.
In love and prayers.
Loran and Gayle Lindsey
Loran and Gayle Lindsey
Friend
May 30, 2020
Dot was a wonderful person with a very kind heart. I can hear her laughter and the warm greeting she always extended each time I think of her. She loved her family and was loved by many. Ms. Dot will be greatly missed.
Pat Terry
Friend
May 30, 2020
She was a very strong woman that I admired. I loved always creating bouquets of flowers for her. Precious lady. I will miss calling her on her birthday. We would joke about that . My birthday was the same day. Sending my love to the family.
Donna Jeanne Fletcher
Friend
May 30, 2020
Dot was truly a Southern Lady; always friendly, personable, and kind. She was always a pleasure to be around and left a warm impression on those who met her. God bless her and her family.
Delores Deason
May 30, 2020
I appreciated her so much. Her smile and hearty laugh are unforgettable. She was a great teacher and so kind to me. Rest in peace, Miss Dot.
Philip Bonner
Student
May 29, 2020
Enjoyed teaching at Coushatta High school with Dot. She was a great teacher and always friendly and helpful. Prayers for the family.
Sherry Bohannon
Teacher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved