1/1
Dorothy Maggio Mitcham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Maggio Mitcham

Haughton - Dorothy Maggio Mitcham of Haughton, LA passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Dorothy worked as a medical receptionist for twenty years and with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's office for ten years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; and her parents, Vince and Mary Maggio. She is survived by her son, Mario and his wife Stephanie, and their daughter, McKynzee; step-daughter, Jacque' Hawboldt and her husband Peter, and their family; sister, Maria Rosalee and husband Charles; brothers, Joe Maggio and wife Lisa; and Sam Maggio and wife Joy; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the employees of Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Riverview Care Center and Willis Knighton Bossier.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved