Dorothy Markaverich
1926 - 2020
Dorothy Markaverich

Shreveport - A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Hildenbrand Markaverich will be held at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church. Dorothy passed away after a life well-lived on her 94th birthday. Officiating will be Father John Paul Crispen. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mrs. Markaverich was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1926, the daughter of Lawrence and Mildred Hildenbrand. She was preceded in death by her parents and both sisters, Audrey Forschler Hutchings and Betty Sammons, and her beloved husband, Adam Benjamin Markaverich, and one son, Bryan Matthew Markaverich. She is survived by four children; Lawrence Adam Markaverich and wife, Cynthia of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; John Michael Markaverich and wife, Vikki; Mary Markaverich O'Neal and husband, Dr. Barron Johns O'Neal of Shreveport; Cecilia Markaverich Anderson and husband, Eric Pritchard of Marietta, Georgia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a talented lady in all her creative ventures. She was a professional seamstress; designing and sewing ball gowns and, later, wedding dresses for her daughters as well as costumes, cheerleader uniforms, christening gowns and beautifully smocked dresses for her granddaughters. Dorothy owned and operated D'Marc Parties where she created elaborate wedding cakes and party fare for weddings and parties.

Dorothy was an organist at St. Catherine of Siena Parish for many years until St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church was established and was built near the family home. Dorothy's love of her new church led her to the opportunity of operating the gift shop at St. Mary's. A born talker with a wonderful sense of humor, Dorothy visited with whomever was within earshot as well as those visitors who needed comfort. No one left the gift shop without a memento of the visit. The gift shop was her fountain of youth and the people at the church were her family.

There is a special place in heaven for Dorothy's caregivers. Affectionately known as "Mama Dot," they loved and cared for this independent, strong-willed woman who came to love them as well but who didn't go down without a fight. The family would also like to thank Dr. Billy Bickham and St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.

Honoring Dorothy as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Aaron Markaverich, Adam Markaverich, Barron O'Neal, Jr., Pearce O'Neal, Cole O'Neal and Hunter Vanderberg.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church, 1050 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71118.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church
DEC
4
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
