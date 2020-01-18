|
|
Dorothy "Debbie" Morales
Bossier City - Dorothy "Debbie" Morales, 82, of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life at 10:00 am Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hill Crest Funeral Home. Burial will take place following the service at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Debbie was born in Aberdeen, Scotland on March 14, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. James Rennie. Eventually, she made her way to the U.S.A. where she and Andy raised three daughters.
Debbie began working part-time at Parkway High School in 1975 and retired in 1999. Her first priority was to take care of her family, which she did so lovingly throughout her life. Debbie was a dedicated member of AFSA, ch 615, for 30 years alongside her husband. Together, they spent countless hours serving the community. In 1995, Debbie applied and was granted U.S. Citizenship and celebrated with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling, Wheel of Fortune, playing cards with friends, playing the slots, watching golf or a good football game, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Most of all, Debbie loved her family and spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Ruth Meres; husband, Santos "Andy" Morales.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Cheree Hoover (husband Rick), Kim Reed, and Kristi Pierce (husband David); grandchildren Christopher McFarland (Ashley West), Julie Herndon (husband Brett), Brandon and Dana Clark, and Katye Beth Pierce; great-granddaughter Gabby Bullouch; brother Jim Rennie of Aberdeen, Scotland; dear cousin Eleanor Gray of Toronto, Canada, and many nieces and nephews.
Honoring Debbie as pallbearers will be Christopher McFarland, Brandon Clark, Brett Herndon, and Wenzel Oesterreich.
Debbie will be missed greatly by her family and everyone who knew her.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020