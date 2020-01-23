|
Dorothy Nelle Storey Charbonnet
Dorothy Nelle Storey Charbonnet, born October 13, 1938 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Dorothy Nelle Storey and J.B. Storey, died peacefully at her home in New Orleans on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Dottie, as she was known to family and friends, is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, John Denechaud Charbonnet, son Jack and his wife Martha, son Storey and his wife Anne Lynne, daughter Anne Charbonnet Goliwas and her husband Billy, sister Anne Storey Carty and her husband Paul, and eight grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph B. Storey, Jr.
Dottie graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1956, attended Rosemont College in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Sophie Newcomb College in 1960. She was a member and an officer of Pi Beta Phi and was named to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
Dottie was active in numerous community activities. In 1983, she was honored as the Queen of the Mystic Club. She served as president of the Sacred Heart Alumnae Board, a board on which she served for many years, and in 1990, she was named Sacred Heart Alumna of the Year. Dottie also served as president of the Junior League of New Orleans and the New Orleans Town Gardeners.
Devoted to her family and friends, Dottie loved to entertain, and many friends called her the "perfect hostess." In her spare time, she traveled extensively with John and their friends. These trips included pilgrimages to Rome, the Holy Land, and the Marian shrines of Lourdes and Medjugorje.
Mardi Gras was a significant part of Dottie's life. She understood its customs, traditions, and the community spirit it fosters, and with her family, she contributed year after year to its success. She was the wife of Rex and mother of a Rex queen. She would never miss a Rex ball or a Meeting of the Courts. In sum, Dottie loved the life the good Lord gave her. Despite the progression of her Parkinson's Disease, Dottie refused to allow it to dominate her life.
A Child of Mary, Dottie was a devout Roman Catholic. She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Parish and a longtime Cenacle retreatant. She was a Patron of the Arts of the Vatican Museums and a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and Malta. Dottie was one of the founders of the Willwoods Community.
A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Holy Name of Jesus Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Academy of the Sacred Heart or the Pro Bono Publico Foundation.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020