Dorothy Shepherd
Dorothy Ann Carlan Shepherd was united with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Rose-Neath beginning at 10.00 am.
She was born on July 16, 1929 in Gibsland, Louisiana and later moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1942. After graduating from Fair Park High School in 1946, she began her career at SWEPCO where she met and married James Malvin Alexander. They were married for 6 years until he passed away in 1953. Her second marriage was to Carlton "Shep" Raymond Shepherd until his death in 1986.
Dorothy retired from the Shreveport Fire Prevention Bureau after 25 years of faithful service as a secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Alexander and Carlton Shepherd; her parents, Thomas Houston Carlan and Daisy Beck Carlan; brothers, Thomas Houston Carlan Jr. and Carter "Buddy" Beck Carlan; and her daughter-in-law Regina McClure Alexander.
Her joy in heaven will be magnified by her reunion with these loved ones and all who have gone before.
She is survived by her children, James Alexander and wife Helen, Thomas Alexander, Becky Shepherd Stampley and husband William Stampley, and Debbie Shepherd Melvin and husband Steven Melvin; nine grandchildren, Jamie, Chris, Christy, Kelli, Bill, Joel, Carly, Steven, and Cammie; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A longtime member of Queensborough/Willow Point Baptist Church of Shreveport she was faithful in service and love.
Dorothy loved travel, taking walks, working in her yard, attending the Shreveport Symphony and loving on her sweet babies, grand babies, and great-grand babies. Heaven truly gained and angel and we are comforted knowing that she is free of pain and at peace.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Malvin Alexander, Jr., Christopher Beck Alexander, William Austin Stampley, IV, Joel Shepherd Stampley, Steven John Melvin II and Cameron Hall Feightner.
The family would like to especially thank her devoted caregivers, Angela Clark, Bridget Davis, and Doretha Mahoney, for their kindness and compassion and all of the staff at Garden Park Nursing Home and Amedisys Hospice Care.
Memorials may be made to Willow Point Baptist Church and/or .
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020