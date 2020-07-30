Dorothy Tackett Yarbrough Hilliard



Dorothy Tackett Yarbrough Hilliard passed away peacefully at home on July 18th after a long, adventurous life, surrounded by her family.



Dorothy was born September 3, 1923, in Lewisville, Arkansas. She was the only child of Judge J. Martin Tackett and Ruth Harris Tackett. She graduated with honors from Lewisville High School where she was an outstanding basketball player and excelled in athletics.



She then met and married Henry W Yarbrough, the father of her children the next year at college in Magnolia. He was soon drafted for World War II and she became a war bride. As a war bride, she began decorating at her Father's Hardware store, then moved to New York City to study at the New York School of Design completing the course in two years. She and her small family, daughter, Mary Lynn, returned to the south to begin her career in earnest; first at Bundrick's in Shreveport, then Heminway's then, finally at a studio of her own, Dorothy Yarbrough Designs.



Dorothy's strong sense of design was recognized throughout the region. Of note, is the interior design of both the First Baptist Church, First Methodist Church, and much of the old Highland Hospital in Shreveport. Her protogés and many of her clients still remark on her sense of elegance and beauty reflected in her work.



Dorothy loved to travel and was fortunate to have traveled all over the world, at least once. She had an adventurous spirit and took advantage of many opportunities given to her.



Dorothy, LDT (Little Dorothy Tackett), as she was affectionally called by many close to her, was a giving, generous woman who loved to share with those less fortunate and did so with grace and humility.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her only son, Martin Bradley Yarbrough, son-in-law, Peter Haspel, and many close friends. She is survived by her three children, Lynn Yarbrough Haspel from Jackson, MS, Amy Yarbrough Staub, Leah Kathryn Yarbrough and husband Tom Hardman from Shreveport. She is also survived by eight Grandchildren, Dorothy Allen Hawkins (John), Leigh B Allen IV of Jackson, Martin B Yarbrough, Jr, (Jill), Cameron Yarbrough (Camilla), Ryan Yarbrough (Alida), all of California, Calla Corinne Yarbrough of Florida, Brooks Mundinger of Austin, TX and Hannah Bradley Staub of Shreveport. And 13 Great-Grandchildren.



It is with great pleasure I graciously thank her amazing, compassionate caregivers and companions, Jacqueline Jackson, Janet Brooks, Nelda Neal and her loving granddaughter, Hannah Staub, daughter Amy Staub, and friend of the family, Ky Mason, We also would love to give thanks for the care from the Regional Hospice Drs. April Patton, nurses, Tracie and Debra, Chaplain, Randy and many loving friends and family who have given their love and kindness to our sweet, dear, Mama..



If you would like to remember mama in the donation you may choose your own or give to any animal rescue organization or Shreveport Green…



We will have a memorial for Mama at a later date to be announced. Mama will be buried in her family plot at Wilson Cemetery in Lewisville, Arkansas..









