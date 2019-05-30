Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive B.C.
740 Turner Lane
Dortha Mae Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Dortha Mae Johnson

Denton, Texas - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Dortha Mae Johnson, 84, will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Mt. Olive B.C., 740 Turner Lane. Pastor Bernard Kimble, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be Thursday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Johnson entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2019 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her three sons, Roosevelt Odom, John and Tony Henderson, four daugthers; Cleo Bolden, (Charles), Mary Manning, Theresa and Rose Henderson, two sister, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 30, 2019
