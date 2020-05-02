|
|
Dosité Hugh Perkins, Jr.
Shreveport - Dosité Hugh Perkins, Jr., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born January 8, 1930, in Shreveport, Louisiana. A private family graveside will be held with The Rev. Dr. Wayne Carter, officiating.
He attended C.E. Byrd High School, Centenary College for pre-law, and Tulane University of Louisiana graduating in 1953 with a Juris Doctor degree. He returned to Shreveport to practice law with his father, D.H. Perkins during which time he was an assistant attorney for the City of Shreveport. He began a career with the United States Department of Justice on November 20, 1957, as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana retiring December 3, 1986. Before retirement he attained the position of Chief of the Appellate Section for the Western District of Louisiana. He was devoted to law, handling numerous civil and criminal cases. Shortly before he died, he said, "There are many things needing improving in the legal system, but we have in the federal court system the finest orderly organization for justice in the world." After his retirement, he and his wife, Dolores Bates Perkins, moved to the Oregon coast.
Mr. Perkins was a member of Kappa Alpha social fraternity and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. Also, he enjoyed during his life, memberships in the Shreveport and Louisiana Bar Associations. He was listed in the Marquis Who's Who in American Law, and Who's Who in the Southwest. He held memberships at both the Shreveport Club and Southern Trace Country Club.
Mr. Perkins was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Bates Perkins; mother, Cora Lee Henry Perkins; and father, Dosité Hugh Perkins. He is survived by his sons, Dosité John Perkins and wife, Susan Rountree Perkins, and Desmond Lee Perkins; his daughter, Dolores Ann Perkins; and three grandchildren, Dosité John Perkins, Jr., Elizabeth Louise Perkins, and James Henry Alban Perkins.
The family appreciates the care of his physician, Dr. Alan J. Borne, MD; the staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont, and the staff at The Oaks of Louisiana. The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers, to St. Mark's Cathedral or Centenary College of Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020