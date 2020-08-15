Douglas C. Maddox
Doyline - Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Douglas C. Maddox, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Douglas was born on December 24, 1951, in Oakdale, LA and passed away on August 14, 2020.
Douglas was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was honorably discharged in April of 1974. He then went to work as a meat cutter at Barksdale AFB Commissary and retired from Civil Service in 2010, after 36 ½ years at Barksdale. Douglas was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Lucille Maddox; and his sisters, Virginia Rose Landry and Louise Ophelia Jeter. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, whom he married on March 5, 2001; sons, Derek Christopher Maddox and wife Gail, and Dusty Clinton Maddox and wife Mandi; step-daughters, Leigh Ann Tustison and husband Stacy, and Jennifer Lynn Boyer; grandchildren, Kaydee, Deven, Dylan, Davis, and Lillie; step-grandchildren, Megan, Abby, Grace, Peyton, and Balin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
.