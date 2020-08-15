1/1
Douglas C. Maddox
1951 - 2020
Douglas C. Maddox

Doyline - Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Douglas C. Maddox, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Douglas was born on December 24, 1951, in Oakdale, LA and passed away on August 14, 2020.

Douglas was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was honorably discharged in April of 1974. He then went to work as a meat cutter at Barksdale AFB Commissary and retired from Civil Service in 2010, after 36 ½ years at Barksdale. Douglas was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Lucille Maddox; and his sisters, Virginia Rose Landry and Louise Ophelia Jeter. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, whom he married on March 5, 2001; sons, Derek Christopher Maddox and wife Gail, and Dusty Clinton Maddox and wife Mandi; step-daughters, Leigh Ann Tustison and husband Stacy, and Jennifer Lynn Boyer; grandchildren, Kaydee, Deven, Dylan, Davis, and Lillie; step-grandchildren, Megan, Abby, Grace, Peyton, and Balin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

You may offer condolences to the family and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
18
Service
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
