Shreveport - Douglas Cordelle "Knute" Nelson,97, passed from earthly life to spend eternity in heaven on September 4, 2020. A visitation for Knute will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home at 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. The family will later have a private graveside service.



Knute Nelson was born December 5, 1922 to Johnie and Lula Nelson. He grew up a country boy, in and around the rural Haynesville, La. area and remained a country boy at heart his whole life. He fondly recalled large family gatherings that happened on a regular basis at "Grandpaw Nelson's old place" which included many aunts, uncles, and cousins freely running around, playing together, and having a wonderful time.



At age 17, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corp and was assigned to work at Camp 4409 in Farmerville, La. At age 18, he enlisted in the USMCR and served his country during WWII, being sent to New Hebrides and finally, Okinawa, serving there mainly during the beginning of the occupation. Upon returning from the war, he found that his older brother and only sibling, Cecil, had died in a Japanese prison camp while serving in the Army Air Corps.



He met and married his wife, Faye Rene Montgomery, in 1954 in Shreveport, La. He adored her and they were blessed with 61 years together. Knute was employed with and retired from Atlas Processing Co. then headed straight to the deer woods as often as possible. His hobbies included a little woodworking, guns, as much deer hunting as possible, followed by the telling and retelling of deer hunting or shooting stories.



He was a gentle, calm man who possessed a strong, steadfast faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His mantra was "The Lord is in control." He and Faye loved their church, Summer Grove Baptist, and served God there in many ways for over 60 years until they were unable to attend but continuing service through prayer and giving. This was the hub of their social life and where so many lifelong, precious friendships were made. Second only to God was his family. He was a loving father to three children and the most precious Papaw to five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Faye Nelson; parents, Johnie Guy and Lula Estelle Nelson and brother, Cecil Clovis Nelson. He is survived by his children and their spouses, David Nelson and wife, Gloria, Lesa Caldwell and husband, Joe (who was like a son to him), and Donna Nelson. Also surviving him are his grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom adored their Papaw; Crystal Wibben with husband, Eric and their children, John Collier, Caden and Caroline, Laura Taylor with husband, Marcus and their children, Knox, Lawson, and Scarlett, Ben Caldwell with wife, Lauren and daughter, Josie, and Douglas Huckabee and wife Katie, and her son, Gavin; beloved nieces, Sharon Jiles and Gayla Fulenwider.



Honoring Knute as pallbearers will be Ben Caldwell, Douglas Huckabee, Eric Wibben, Marcus Taylor, John Collier Wibben, and Caden Wibben.



We will miss his sweet, gentle spirit and dry wit and will always think of him every deer season, especially spending so many hours in the cool, quiet, peaceful woods. What a blessing he was to everyone who knew him. We have this comfort- we know that his was a life well-lived and that he is at peace. We know that we will be reunited with him in heaven where we will all behold the face of God and praise Him forever. Even after a stroke at the age of 97 and being confined to his room at the nursing home during Covid, the staff often saw him sitting at his window with the birdfeeder outside, Bible in hand, praying for all of us.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Health Center at Live Oak for their care the past several months, especially the therapists in the rehab department who were so encouraging to him, and the staff at the North Pavilion, especially Doras, Ester, and Delessa- ladies who do their job with much compassion. Thanks also to the entire staff at Savannah at The Oaks, especially Janice and Julie for making his last years so enjoyable and comfortable.



The family suggests any memorials be made to the Summer Grove Baptist Church at 8924 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA 71118, or to the charity of donor's choice.









