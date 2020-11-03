Douglas Jon Hawkins
Services will be conducted at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 8801 Mansfield Rd. Shreveport, LA for Douglas Jon Hawkins age 78, of Shreveport on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. The family will begin receiving guests at 11:00. Rev. Art Vance (ret.) will officiate.
He entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home with his family after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Hawkins was born in Keokuk, Iowa, moved to Maywood, Illinois, where he lived till he was a senior in high school before relocating to Shreveport. He resided there except for brief stints in Lake Charles, NOLA, and Kentucky.
Mr. Hawkins owned and operated H and H Auto Sales for 20 years; prior to that he worked in the financial industry. He was an active member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church from his arrival in Shreveport until poor health made him unable to attend. He met his soul mate, Emily Jane, at a Presbyterian church function. They were married at JCPC and his children and grandchildren were baptized there. Mr. Hawkins enjoyed his membership in the Tennessee Squire Club. He spent many happy hours golfing, fishing, and escaping to Camp Oasis on Lake Bistineau. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.
Mr. Hawkins was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca White and William Ashley Hawkins and infant son William Douglas Hawkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Emily Jane Arnold Hawkins; two daughters, Jennifer Hawkins and Courtney Hawkins of Shreveport; two sisters, Sheryl Hawkins Nix of Shreveport and Michele Hawkins Reimer and husband Keith of Garland, TX; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Hawkins mentored many young men who grew to think of him as a dad.
The family thanks every one for their thoughts, prayers and helpful deeds during his long fight with pulmonary fibrosis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the CRD No Limits Foundation (to help children with special needs),184 Cycle Plant Rd., Benton, LA 71006, Smile Train (a nonprofit organization and charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates) www.smiletrain.org or the charity of the donor's choice
.