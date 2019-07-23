Douglas Leo Clarke



Shreveport, LA - Doug went to be with Jesus after a massive heart attack on the baseball field playing with one of his best friends, his 26-year old son Chase. Doug was an active deacon at Grawood Baptist Church, an active Gideon, and a true servant of God. He will be truly missed by all.



Doug was born February 1, 1967 in Canoga Park, CA. He went to his Heavenly home on July 20, 2019.



Doug is survived by his very best friend and wife of 29 years, Tammy; son, Chase and wife Katie; granddaughter, Nora; and grandson Ruston, due in October. He is also survived by his mom, Carol Danielson (Fred) of Marshall, TX; dad, Doug Clarke, Sr., of Spring City, TN; brothers, Danny Clarke (Grayson) of Shreveport, LA and Dane Clarke (Tracey) of Van, TX; parents-in-law, Betty and Fred Seay of DeBerry, TX; sister-in-law, Jane Worley (Randy); brother-in-law, David Seay (Christy) of San Antonio, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Southside on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Services will be at Grawood Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Methodist Cemetery in DeBerry, TX.



Officiating pastor is Chris Willcutt. Honoring Doug as pallbearers are Bryan Fitts, Steve Harris, David Hawkins, Clay Lawless, Den Murley, and Mark Ross. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Grawood Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International or Grawood Baptist Church. Published in Shreveport Times on July 23, 2019