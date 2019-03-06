|
Douglas O'Neal Durham Jr.
Dallas, TX - Neal Durham passed away February 14, 2019 after a long illness. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas. Neal will be buried next to his wife, Sheree S. Durham who passed away in 2009. His parents are Mollie and Mitchel Newstadt and Douglas and Angie Durham. A full online memorial is available at www.sparkman-hillcrest.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019