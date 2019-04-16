|
- - Douglas Wayne Richie passed in peace Friday, April 12th, 2019 at the young age of 69. Doug was born on November 16th, 1949 to William M. and Ruby G. Richie in Shreveport, Louisiana. Doug graduated Woodlawn High School in 1967. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bobby . He is survived by his wife Mary Lee Richie, sister Shirley A. Richie, brother William D. Richie and wife Dina; Mary's brothers: Clarence, Michael, Doug Ephraim , and sister Patricia and husband Stanley Beauford; aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous nephews and nieces and an abundance of friends, all who loved him dearly. Memorial Services will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church located at 235 Flournoy Lucas, Shreveport, LA 71106. Service times will be 4pm-7pm. Brother Tommy Allen officiating.
