Doyle Kenneth Bowen
1933 - 2020
Doyle Kenneth Bowen

Shreveport - Doyle Kenneth Bowen, 87, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Osborn Funeral Home. Graveside services will begin at 12:30 pm at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue. Officiating will be Reverend Barbara Driscoll, Interim Senior Minister at First Christian Church of Bossier City.

Ken was born on September 4, 1933 in Marion, Louisiana to Seth Lawrence and Ada Lucille Adams Bowen. He graduated from Marion High School and then Louisiana Tech where he received his degree in education. Following graduation Ken served in the Army and was stationed in Colorado as well as Germany. He then taught at Midway Junior High where he met his wife, fellow teacher Sandra Simmons. They married in June of 1959. During summer breaks, he attended LSU-BR and obtained a master's degree in education. Ken taught at Atkins and Westwood Elementary Schools. Ken made an impact on many students, and he enjoyed visiting with former students over the years. He was a longtime member of Kings Highway Christian Church where he served as a deacon and took part in the Keystone Sunday School class.

Music was a big part of Ken's life. He loved to sing and play the guitar. He was a member of the Kings Highway Christian Church country band, the Boondocks, as well as a community band. Gardening was also one of Ken's talents. His yard in Town South won many of the Yard of the Month awards. He also helped plant the live oak trees that surround the LSU-S campus where his wife worked for many years. Ken was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, as he attended many of their games and special events. Ken will be dearly missed.

Ken's loving wife of sixty-one years, Sandra Simmons Bowen, died ten days prior to his passing. In addition, Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sherwood Bowen. He is survived by daughter Martha Bowen Burgess (husband Robert Burgess); grandchildren Adam Burgess (wife Courtlyn Burgess) and Elizabeth Burgess.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Kings Highway Christian Church, 806 Kings Highway, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Montclair Park Assisted Living and the doctors and nurses at Christus Highland Medical Center.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
October 28, 2020
The Final Salute

“Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms”, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged “Hand Salutes” as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.

This “Hand Salute” is the last that we shall render to Doyle Kenneth Bowen our “Brother-in-Arms”. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for Ken. To Ken it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country while serving in the U.S. Army. Ken, we commend you for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served your nation and your community with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family, church and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.

On behalf of the 985 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to Ken’s family and loved ones.

Bernt Ebbesson, Commander, American Legion Post 14
5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109

Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588-
1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112
For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud
Carroll R. Michaud
Served In Military Together
