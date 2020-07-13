Doyle Wesley SealShreveport - Doyle Wesley Seal, 91 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Doyle was born in Demopolis, Alabama on Oct. 30, 1928, and raised in central Mississippi. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps and was a graduate of Ole Miss University. His career was in the insurance field and he lived in Shreveport, LA since 1959.He is preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Hensley Seal; his parents, Will Ivy and Ruby Seal and brothers, Lloyd and Floyd Seal. He is mourned by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Donna Seal of Shreveport, and brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Bettye Seal of Union, MS.A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Pastor Ronnie Joe Webb will officiate the service. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at Conehatta Baptist Church in Conehatta, MS with burial to follow at Conehatta Methodist Cemetery.