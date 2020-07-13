1/1
Doyle Wesley Seal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle Wesley Seal

Shreveport - Doyle Wesley Seal, 91 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Doyle was born in Demopolis, Alabama on Oct. 30, 1928, and raised in central Mississippi. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps and was a graduate of Ole Miss University. His career was in the insurance field and he lived in Shreveport, LA since 1959.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Hensley Seal; his parents, Will Ivy and Ruby Seal and brothers, Lloyd and Floyd Seal. He is mourned by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Donna Seal of Shreveport, and brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Bettye Seal of Union, MS.

A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Pastor Ronnie Joe Webb will officiate the service. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at Conehatta Baptist Church in Conehatta, MS with burial to follow at Conehatta Methodist Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved