Doyle Wesley Seal
Shreveport - Doyle Wesley Seal, 91 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Doyle was born in Demopolis, Alabama on Oct. 30, 1928, and raised in central Mississippi. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps and was a graduate of Ole Miss University. His career was in the insurance field and he lived in Shreveport, LA since 1959.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Hensley Seal; his parents, Will Ivy and Ruby Seal and brothers, Lloyd and Floyd Seal. He is mourned by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Donna Seal of Shreveport, and brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Bettye Seal of Union, MS.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Pastor Ronnie Joe Webb will officiate the service. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at Conehatta Baptist Church in Conehatta, MS with burial to follow at Conehatta Methodist Cemetery.