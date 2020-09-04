Drew Dell "Dee" Bryant Cottingham WoolseyShreveport, LA - Drew Dell "Dee" Bryant Cottingham Woolsey, 99, of Shreveport, LA passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Willis Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport, LA.She was born August 1, 1921 in Castor, LA to Arthur Jackson and Vinie Idell Bryant. She graduated from Castor High School. She moved to Oakland, CA where she was the store model for Joseph Maguin. After marrying Morrison Mitchell "Mitch" Cottingham in Seattle, WA on May 4, 1947, she modeled at J. Maguin.Returning south, she was employed by the first television station in Little Rock, AR, doing announcements and commercials. Her and Mitch invented and patented the first donut making machine where she modeled and advertised for their company known as Hole in One Donuts. They franchised and later sold and what we know today as Southern Maid Donuts. There are still two of the original machines operating in Minden, LA and Dixie Inn, LA.In 1953, Dee returned to Shreveport, LA where she opened and operated Dee and Barb's Poodle Shop, then Dee's Golden Poodle for many years, until closing in 2007. She took great pride in the grooming of dogs. Her customers and their animals became dear and lasting friends.Dee's second birth was in 1968, when she accepted the gift of salvation from Jesus Christ and made Him Lord of her life. She was baptized at Faith Baptist Church in Ringgold, LA. She later joined First Baptist Church of Shreveport, LA where she was a member of the Martha Sunday School Class. Dee was a kind, loving, Christian lady and will be missed by many. She reached people in a positive, caring way her beautiful personality, endless smile, southern grace, hospitality, and charm. She truly lived life to its fullest with family get togethers and her special friends, Rene Davis, Hiney and Lemoine, Jill and Chris Stripling and their two daughters, Lavender and Landry whom lived next door and loved her so much, as she did them. Also, very special friends, Granville Moore and Marilyn of Hot Spring, AR and Will and Hilda Brossette of Ringgold, LA.At 90 years old, she received a call from her first boyfriend, Eddie Woolsey, they reunited and went on to get married. They lived at her home until three years ago when they moved into Montclair until he passed away in April. A special thanks to everyone at Montclair's and Red River Behavioral that were so kind. Dee loved all of you.Dee is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Vinie Bryant; first husband, Mitch Cottingham; late husband, Eddie Woolsey; sister, Sarah Lanelle Bryant Kessler; and brother, John C. Bryant.Left to cherish her memories include her son, Michael Morrison Cottingham and wife, Ronda; very special nephew, Dr. Charles Kessler and wife, Mary Jo and daughters, Remi and Camille; grandchildren, Donna King and husband, John, David Cottingham and wife, Linda, Dee Bowers and husband, Brandy, Angela McKnight and husband, Justin, Luke Cottingham and wife, Morgan, Tucker Cottingham and Kelly, Joshua Maduro and wife, Hailey; great grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Logan, Justin K., Joshua K., Matthew, Samantha, Brianne, Danielle, Justin M., Jackson, Kaeden, Aylah, Marlee, Landon, and Tucker Jr.; great, great grandchildren, Alex and Lorelei; and a number of other relatives and many friends.Family, friends and others whose lives Dee has touched are invited to Rockett Funeral Home 2438 Military Road, Ringgold, LA 71068 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm (family) and 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm (friends) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 for visitation and 2:00 pm (everyone) funeral service to celebrate her life and rejoice in her new life in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ.Pallbearers will be Tucker Cottingham, Luke Cottingham, Josh Maduro, Justin McKnight, David Cottingham, Brandy Bowers, and John King. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Brossette, Jerry McLemore, William McLemore, and Darrell McLemore.