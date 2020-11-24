Duane BolgianoShreveport - Funeral services for Duane Bolgiano, 68, will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Rev. Rodney Tilley will officiate. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Marthaville, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for family and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for friends at the funeral home.Duane was born on October 21, 1952 to James Haddox Bolgiano and Edwina Georgia Williams Bolgiano of Leesville, Louisiana, and passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.Duane was a resident of Shreveport and worked as a Loan Manager. He loved his Lord Jesus, family and music, playing the guitar and writing songs, coaching football and baseball. In honor of Duane and his love for football, the family has requested that those in attendance at his funeral service to please wear your favorite football team jersey.Duane is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Shane. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Maxine Bolgiano; brother, Gary Bolgiano; children, Seth Bolgiano (Heather Moffatt), Mandy Slade (Dustin), Jesse Bolgiano (Amber Baty), Laura Emerson (Keith) and Joe Bolgiano; grandchildren, Grace, Maelee, Branden, Makenzie, Hailey, Lillian, Parker, Presleigh, Makayla, Riley, Lane, Olivia and Reid.