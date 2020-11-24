1/1
Duane Bolgiano
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Bolgiano

Shreveport - Funeral services for Duane Bolgiano, 68, will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Rev. Rodney Tilley will officiate. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Marthaville, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for family and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for friends at the funeral home.

Duane was born on October 21, 1952 to James Haddox Bolgiano and Edwina Georgia Williams Bolgiano of Leesville, Louisiana, and passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Duane was a resident of Shreveport and worked as a Loan Manager. He loved his Lord Jesus, family and music, playing the guitar and writing songs, coaching football and baseball. In honor of Duane and his love for football, the family has requested that those in attendance at his funeral service to please wear your favorite football team jersey.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Shane. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Maxine Bolgiano; brother, Gary Bolgiano; children, Seth Bolgiano (Heather Moffatt), Mandy Slade (Dustin), Jesse Bolgiano (Amber Baty), Laura Emerson (Keith) and Joe Bolgiano; grandchildren, Grace, Maelee, Branden, Makenzie, Hailey, Lillian, Parker, Presleigh, Makayla, Riley, Lane, Olivia and Reid.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc. Southside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved