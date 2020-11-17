Dump Edward Hatter



Haynesville - A funeral Mass for Dump Edward Hatter will be held Monday, November 23rd, at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Homer, Louisiana. Due to COVID restrictions, immediate family only will be in attendance. Visitation will be Sunday, November 22nd, at Memorial Funeral Home, Homer, Louisiana, at 4:00 P.M., with Father Pike Thomas, Father Rothell Price and Father Biju Kuriakose officiating. All who would like to pay their final respects may do so at this time, as well as during interment on Monday, November 23rd, HillCrest Cemetery, Haughton, Louisiana. The time will be 2:00 P.M.



Dump Hatter was born January 12, 1932, in Haynesville, Louisiana, the only issue to Lee "Leon" Hatter and Sue Willia Robinson Hatter of Haynesville. He graduated from Southern University, after having participated in the ROTC, with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. He then entered the U.S. Army, commissioned as a first lieutenant, and served his country during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the military, he returned to marry his college sweetheart, Hazel Chretien, a union of 65 years, bearing one son and three daughters. Mr. Hatter started his career in his home parish of Claiborne, in the Friendship Community, later moving to the positions of teacher and principal for both Pineview High School and Athens High School respectively. To this day, Mr. Hatter's family enjoys hearing from his former students, now spread out all over the world, of the times they had together and the impressions he made on their lives. He retired in 1989, along with his wife, from the Claiborne Parish School System, as Secondary Supervisor of Instruction, Adult Education Supervisor and the Drug Abuse Prevention Program. While working, Mr. Hatter obtained his Master's Degree +30 qualifying him for the position from which he retired. Education, and the conviction of its importance, flowed through Dump Hatter like life blood through our veins. Being so, he came out of retirement several times, continuing to help educate young minds eventually at every school in Claiborne Parish. When not working, Mr. Hatter loved to sing. His first vocal rendition was at the age of five years old, during Sunday school, at Friendship Baptist Church. He sang "Must Jesus Bear the Cross Alone", and as it was said, "broke up the assembly". He was asked to sing every Sunday after that under the tutelage of choir director, Mrs. Mergie Presley. As an adult, Dump loved to sing, and generously gave of his vocal talents to all who would lend an ear. When not working or singing, Mr. Hatter loved to travel. He and Mrs. Hatter often reflected fondly on skiing trips in Colorado with their son Leon, and daughter-in-law, Nancy at Breckenridge, their Alaskan Cruise, a thirty-day tour of European countries, and their 50th Wedding Anniversary Cruise on the Queen Mary. Dump enjoyed being around his family, and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He was a devoted member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Gamma Omicron Chapter, and a 4th degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Converting to Catholicism during his college years, he worshiped whole-heartedly in the Communities of the Holy Spirit as cantor and Eucharistic Minister and finally until his health failed him, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Homer.



He was a kind and gentle man with a servant's heart, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Dump was preceded in death by his parents, "Lee" and SueWillia Hatter, and son, Leon Edward Hatter. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Theresa Chretien Hatter; his daughters, Valerie Tyus (husband, Andrew); Evette Miles (husband, Maurice); youngest daughter, Willia Hatter; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Falasco-Hatter. The next generation to survive him are his grandchildren, Cheryl Mitchell (Malcolm Wheeler), Tiffany Miles, Tabitha Miles-Kingrey (wife, Hannah), Jason Antoine, and Daniel Miles, and finally, a great-grandson, Savion Mitchell. Honoring Mr. Hatter as pallbearers will be David Saucier, Terry Martin, Joe Ellis Michael, Roderick Hampton, David Lowe, and Mike Legendre. Honorary pallbearers are Maurice Miles, Andrew Tyus, Jason Antoine, Daniel Miles, Savion Mitchell, Foster Harris, E.T Martin, Robert Lee, Wendell Bonner, Le'Vester Mills, Grady Smith, Vincent Lee, Victor Lee, and Gary Jiles. Standing guard of the casket are Joe Morgan, Grand Knight for Counsel 4088, and Marc Bordelon, brother knight. The family would like to express their deepest sympathy and thanks to Dr. Sam Abshire and the Butler-Abshire Medical Staff, Professional Home Health, especially nurse Stacey Watson, and the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center staff. We know with the devotion you give to your work and the care you give your patients, you lost him too. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Margaret Catholic Church c/o St. Paul Catholic Church; P. O. Box 799; Minden, Louisiana, 71058 or The Diocese of Shreveport; 3500 Fairfield Ave.; Shreveport, Louisiana, 71104; Dump Hatter (memo line). Memorial Funeral Home 318-927-2439









