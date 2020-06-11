Earl Alva Lawley
Earl Alva Lawley

Shreveport - Earl Alva Lawley, Sr, 82, of Shreveport passed away on June 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport on June 13 at 10:00AM. Funeral services will be begin at 11:00AM with Dr. Tom Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Centuries Memorial Park 8801 Mansfield Road.

Earl was born in Newellton, LA to Charlie and Doris Moore Lawley on March 25, 1938. He was a paratrooper who served in the 101st Airborne and a graduate of Northwestern State University. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Powell Lawley, his sister Georgiann Potts (Jim), his children Kristin May and Earl Lawley, Jr and grandchildren Nicole Lawley, Francis Grace and Jack May. His Powell family and friends will miss his wit, humor and love of LSU sports.

Arrangements being handled by Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
