Earl "Sonny" Martin
Shreveport, LA - Earl "Sonny" Martin, 83, of Shreveport, passed away with his family by his side on September 18, 2020 following a six-week struggle with the West Nile Virus.
Sonny was born August 6, 1937 in Glenmora, LA and graduated from Fair Park High School in 1955. He served in the US Air Force before beginning a career with AT&T as a communications technician. Sonny was a dedicated LSU Tigers fan and was an institution at his local gym, where the younger clients were inspired by the octogenarian's iron-pumping abilities.
A lifelong Baptist, Sonny was an active member of Summer Grove Baptist Church. The family is grateful to the many members of his Sunday School class who assisted in his care and prayed for him so faithfully during his recent illness.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Pearl Glass Martin. Sonny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cloie M Martin; son, David Martin; siblings, Dale (Reba) Martin, Terry (Rosemary) Martin, and Judy Martin; four nephews and several special cousins. Sonny will be remembered by all as a gentle, caring man who was quick with a smile and enjoyed starting up a conversation with friends and strangers alike.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 A.M. Thursday, September 24, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, with Dr. Murry Hodge and Rev. Billy Crosby officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:30 A.M. until the service begins. Face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Summer Grove Baptist Church or the charity of the donor's choice
