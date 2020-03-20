|
|
Earl "Currie" Smith
Earl "Currie" Smith went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 11, 2020.
Currie was born on February 14, 1948, in Port Arthur, TX. He lived with his family in Texarkana, TX, and then in Shreveport, LA. He attended C.E. Byrd High School, and he graduated from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and he loved his country. He married the love of his life, Susan Huddleston Smith in 1969, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 8, 2019.
Currie was loved by so many. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He coached his children's sporting teams, and he was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox. He was funny, kind, caring, and generous. He worked as a Certified Professional Landman for over 40 years. He was an active member of both the American Association of Professional Landmen and the Ark-La-Tex Association of Professional Landmen, and he served as the president of the latter in 1999-2000.
He was a faithful member at Life United Church (formerly Word of Life). He loved Jesus, and he wanted others to know and love Him as well.
Currie was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Smith and his father, Charles Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Smith, and his children, David Smith (Priscilla), Daniel Smith (Sandy), and Sarah Smith Hall (Allon). He was blessed with seven grandchildren whom he dearly loved, Taylor Belle, Audrey Grace, Boston, Naomi, Ian, Paxton and Grant. Currie is also survived by his sister, Cathie Grayson (Steve), as well as his beloved nieces and nephews.
With respect to social assembly restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus, a private memorial service will be held for family. In light of this, the family requests that gifts in Currie's memory be made to either the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission or , as both were important to him.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020