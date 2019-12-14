|
Earline Robbins
Keithville - Funeral services for Earline Robbins will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel at 11:00 am, with Bro. David Radford officiating. The burial will follow at the Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5pm until 7 pm at the funeral home
Earline was the daughter of Earl and Heady Adams she was born March 18, 1926 in Bradley Arkansas and passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Keithville. Earline was preceded in death by her parents, her life mate of 41 years Vester Robbins, Earline was the last of 8 sibling and her great grandson Rebel Lawrence. She was a homemaker, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and quilting.
Earline is survived by her children; Sharon McCall, Joan Robbins, Janice Johnston (Ernie) and William Robbins; her grandchildren Tammy McCall (Richie), Susan Shore (Scott), Michelle Haws, Ina Mayberry (Robbie), Eugene Johnston, Caitlyn Robbins and Hannah Robbins; 11 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019