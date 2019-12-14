Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Earline Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline Robbins


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Earline Robbins Obituary
Earline Robbins

Keithville - Funeral services for Earline Robbins will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel at 11:00 am, with Bro. David Radford officiating. The burial will follow at the Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5pm until 7 pm at the funeral home

Earline was the daughter of Earl and Heady Adams she was born March 18, 1926 in Bradley Arkansas and passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Keithville. Earline was preceded in death by her parents, her life mate of 41 years Vester Robbins, Earline was the last of 8 sibling and her great grandson Rebel Lawrence. She was a homemaker, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and quilting.

Earline is survived by her children; Sharon McCall, Joan Robbins, Janice Johnston (Ernie) and William Robbins; her grandchildren Tammy McCall (Richie), Susan Shore (Scott), Michelle Haws, Ina Mayberry (Robbie), Eugene Johnston, Caitlyn Robbins and Hannah Robbins; 11 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now