Earnesteen Devers Anderson
Shreveport - Mrs. Earnesteen Devers Anderson, 78, of Shreveport, LA left this world, bound for Glory on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from Christus Highland Hospital in Shreveport. Her mortal remains will rest in repose Friday from 10:00AM -6:00PM at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Ave, Shreveport. The homegoing celebration will be at 12:00PM on Saturday June 29th, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church located at 717 Stateline RD, Waskom, TX. Mrs. Anderson is survived by her loving husband Lorenzo Anderson, sons, Sando Anderson (Crystal) of Shreveport, LA, and Shaun Anderson (Ja Shana) of Grand Prairie, TX, grandchildren Jasmine and Jurnee, brothers, Charles Devers, Sr., Oscar Devers (Val) both of Greenwood, LA., Leon Devers (Patsy) of Dallas, TX., MacArthur Devers (Viola) of Rockwall, TX., Earnest Devers, Jr. (Sharon) of Cedar Hill, TX, sisters; Laverne Flanagan (Louis) and Jeraldine Burdette of Greenwood, LA, and Josephine Brewester (Bryant) of Cedar Hill, TX,
and a host of other relatives and friends. The Anderson Family is Under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home, Sherman, TX (903) 893-6110.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 28, 2019